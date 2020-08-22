UPDATE: Regional AMBER Alert issued for Maliyah Bass; missing 2-year-old last seen in SW Houston

Maliyah, who goes by the nickname "Tootie," was last seen Saturday morning in the 10600 block Beechnut Street.

HOUSTON — Houston police need your help finding a missing 2-year-old last seen Saturday morning in southwest Houston.

The Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional AMBER Alert for Maliyah Bass, also known as “Tootie,” was last seen at the Sunset Crossing apartments in the 10600 block of Beechnut.

Houston Police said she was playing at the apartment's playground before she went missing.

Police and Texas EquuSearch volunteers canvassed the area Saturday looking for the 2-year-old. One of the pools at the apartment complex was drained because it was too murky to see the bottom, but no sign of the little girl.

EquuSearch volunteers plan on continuing their search Sunday for Maliyah.

Her parents were taken in for questioning because they were the last people to see her, but no arrests have been made.

People who live at the apartment said they’re praying for the child’s safe return.

“Like when I woke up and my mother showed me that picture, I broke down in tears because I have a niece that’s only 4 and she’s 2. That completely broke me,” Michelle George said.

Maliyah was last seen wearing a multi-colored tank top and multi-colored shorts. She was also carrying a pink and white pillowcase with her that had letter blocks inside.

If you have seen Maliyah or know where she could be, please call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or 713-308-3600.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

UPDATE: An Amber Alert was issued overnight for Maliyah after HPD and @TexasEquuSearch spent yesterday searching for her.



Investigators continue to interview witnesses and ask anyone with information to contact them at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #hounews https://t.co/GATm7uez6y — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 23, 2020