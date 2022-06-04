Driver dies after head-on crash with HCSO deputy vehicle, says Sheriff Gonzalez

A sergeant at the scene said the vehicles collided in northwest Harris County. The deputy was driving back to the station to finish his shift when it happened.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has died after a car crash with a Harris County deputy Tuesday night, according to the sheriff's office.

Note: The following video was uploaded before the driver was pronounced deceased.

The head-on collision happened at about 10 p.m. at the intersection of Jones Road and Millridge North Drive.

HCSO Sgt. Deshana Cheek said the deputy was near the end of his shift and was heading to the station. He was heading north on Jones Road.

The driver of a Nissan Altima was going south on Jones Road and tried to make a left turn onto Millridge. Sgt. Cheek said that's when the crash happened.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the Nissan possibly made an unprotected turn at a flashing yellow stoplight.

Both men were in critical condition at the time and were taken to a local hospital.

Before they left the scene, Sgt. Cheek said paramedics performed CPR on the Nissan driver and got a pulse back.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that driver was pronounced dead at the hospital. The man's name hasn't been released, but Gonzalez said he was 44 years old.

As of around 3 a.m., the sheriff said the deputy was being released from the hospital.

Deputies are still looking into what led up to the crash.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the Nissan driver is suspected of being intoxicated. Sgt. Cheek said there were no clear signs at the scene.

“We don’t have any kind of open containers, anything like that in the Nissan Altima. Nothing to suggest that," she said. "Of course, just part of our normal investigation, we’ll get blood alcohol results."