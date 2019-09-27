HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Sheriff's deputy was critically injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in northwest Harris County.

The deputy was conducting a traffic stop just west of Jersey Village, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The suspect shot him in the head and took off.

Cy-Fair Fire Department crews performed CPR on the deputy before he was rushed by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Sheriff Gonzalez asked for prayers for him.

One suspect is in custody and is headed to the jail on Lockwood.

Gonzalez said the scene is contained and there is "no current threat to the community.

Sources say the suspect had at least one open warrant for a parole violation.

The shooting happened in the 14800 block of Willancy Court at West Road. It's a small cul de sac in a residential area.

Dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies gathered at a nearby gas station during the search for the suspect.

"Due to scene investigation there will continue to be a large police presence in the area, so please avoid if possible. I’m at the hospital & we ask for our community’s prayers," Gonzalez said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

