Texas Supreme Court overrules Harris County judges' effort to block arrests of Texas Democrats

It's the latest move in the legal chess match between Republicans and Democrats over a controversial GOP voting bill, KHOU's Janelle Bludau reports.

HOUSTON — The Texas Supreme Court has overruled Harris County Judges who signed orders Thursday to protect Democrats from being arrested for breaking quorum, KHOU's Janelle Bludau reports from Austin.

It's the latest move in the legal chess match between Republicans and Democrats over a controversial GOP voting bill that Dems are trying to fight by staying away from the Capitol.

House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, signed warrants earlier this week for the House members who haven't shown up for the second special session.

The three state district judges were trying to temporarily protect more them from civil arrest for being absent from the state House, state Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston, told The Texas Tribune.

UPDATE: And now the TX Supreme Court has overruled that decision. The arrest warrants still stand. @KHOU https://t.co/ESU9DlIZek — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 12, 2021

On Wednesday, Wu was granted the same order by one of those state district judges, Judge Chris Morton of the 230th Criminal District Court, which the lawmaker said temporarily shields him against the warrant should law enforcement track him down.

Those Democrats have said they plan to push forward with their request for a temporary injunction in Travis County on Aug. 20.

Asked about Thursday's additional legal challenges to the warrants, Phelan's office also pointed to the Texas Supreme Court.

“The Texas Supreme Court will be the ultimate arbiter on this issue," said Phelan spokesperson Enrique Marquez. "Speaker Phelan feels confident in the arguments that were made and we expect a timely resolution of this issue in the immediate future. The Supreme Court’s ruling will be binding across the entire state.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Greg Abbott called the move by Democrats "just another stall tactic in a long line of stunts by the Texas Democrats, all of which have failed" and said the court this week "swiftly rejected [their] dangerous attempt to undermine our Constitution."

"Texas Democrats need to stop avoiding doing the job they were elected to do and get back to work," Renae Eze said in a statement.

Wu told the Tribune that he and his 44 colleagues would appear either in-person or via Zoom before the courts for hearings scheduled Friday and next week as the judges weigh questions about jurisdiction over the civil arrest warrants.

