Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety launches Operation Lone Star

TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott and the Department of Public Safety have launched Operation Lone Star to combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas.

The operation will involve the integration of Texas DPS and the Texas National Guard with the deployment of air, ground, marine, and tactical border security assets to high threat areas.

The operation is also being launched in an effort to deny the entry of Mexican cartels and other drug smugglers.

Gov. Abbott expresses how the crisis at the southern border continues to escalate and how resources will be used to confront the crisis.