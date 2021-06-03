Gov. Abbott talks power outages, vaccines and masks during visit to Tyler

The governor talked power outages, vaccines, the mask mandate and what to expect during spring break.

TYLER, Texas — While in Tyler on a trip to discuss a new senate bill proposed by Senator Bryan Hughes, Governor Greg Abbott addressed the power outages that plagued the state just weeks ago.

“First, what happened in Texas is completely unacceptable," Abott said. "We are not going to end this legislative session without ensuring that the power never goes down in Texas again. And people in East Texas or anyplace in Texas will never have to experience this episode ever again.”

Next Wednesday, Texas citizens may never have to experience wearing masks again either. He answered the question burning in many people’s minds — why now?

"We are in a complete different situation this march than we were last March," Abbott said. "We have vaccines that we've begun to distribute in December and elevate and escalate and increase the amount of vaccines that are being provided over the past week."

Under the current COVID-19 vaccine distribution system, those with health concerns and essential jobs like childcare workers and educators are prioritized for immunizations. Since Abbott is opening Texas businesses back at full capacity, some are concerned that vaccines might not be available widely enough to keep COVID-19 cases from skyrocketing. Many are asking if those restrictions on vaccine distribution will be lifted.

Abbott said that the governor is not in charge of the vaccination and that "there's a special vaccine panel made up of doctors and other experts that make that decision.”

The journey to herd immunity in May could be a tough one. As of March 3, The Texas Tribune reports only 7.5% of Texans are fully vaccinated. Abbott is optimistic that by early May, anyone who wants to be vaccinated will be able to.

Masks are also being done away with just in time for spring break.