Governor Abbott extends application deadline for the Federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program to July 31.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday, June 29, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is extending the application deadline for the Federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program to July 31.
The program is a one-time benefit of $258 per eligible child to help families affected by the school closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic to buy food.
Eligible families include those with children who lost access to free or reduced school meals. Families were notified in May.
Families will receive their benefits on a new Texas P-EBT card in the mail after they complete the online application.
"The extension of the P-EBT deadline helps ensure that Texans have time to apply for this program and provide nutritious food to their families as the state continues to combat COVID-19," said Governor Abbot, "Ensuring access to healthy food in our communities is an important part of our response to this pandemic."