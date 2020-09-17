Gov. Abbott set to hold news conference Thursday after hinting at another wave of reopening for Texas

In an August 31 tweet, Abbott said he hoped to provide updates about "next steps"

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is set to hold a news conference on Thursday, about two weeks after he hinted through a Aug. 31 tweet that the state's reopening plans may be expanded soon.

The conference is set for noon at the capitol. A news release from Abbott's office says he will provide an update on Texas' continued response to COVID-19.

"I said last month that Texas wouldn’t have anymore lockdowns—despite demands from mayors & county judges insisting on lockdowns," Abbott said in the Aug. 31 tweet. "Since my last orders in July, Covid numbers have declined—most importantly hospitalizations."

He went on to say he hoped to "provide updates next week about next steps."

Abbott will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and other officials.

Some business owners were excited by the governor's hints at a possible wave of more reopenings.

After weeks of being closed, Soggy Bottom Saloon owner Bobby Parham is hoping the closures are coming to an end.



"I'm feeling hopeful, but I can't really go into the extreme planning stage of actually scheduling an open date,” Parham told 12News earlier in September. “That would come with me hiring bands, everything. So, it's hard. I wish he would give us a little more insight."

