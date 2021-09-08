Tonight's the night! Get ready to see one of the best meteor showers of the year

Perseids meteor shower peaks late Wednesday into early Thursday morning and the celestial show is expected to be even better than usual.

HOUSTON — Long-regarded as the best meteor shower of the year will be visible across the skies of southeast Texas all this week. In fact, the Perseids meteor shower peaks Wednesday into Thursday morning!

Why is this shower so impressive? Well, it brings a potential meteor rate of 100 per hour! If you’re a fan of shooting stars, your best bet to catch one will be this week.

OK, here are the details.

You can view the shower any time after dark, but the best viewing will be after midnight into the pre-dawn hours. The moon phase will aid in viewing even the faintest of meteors as it will be in the waxing gibbous phase and setting early in the evening. You’ll also want to get away from city light pollution to enjoy the most meteors!

Where do I look? It’s called the Perseids because the meteors look to emanate from the constellation Perseus. To find Perseus there are several useful phone apps that allow you to point your camera at the sky and find constellations, make use of these. Then, sit back and watch the show!