Flames now under control at WA Parish Power Generating Station in Fort Bend County

The facility is located at 2500 Y.U. Jones Road in between Greatwood and Sienna. The Houston Fire Department is on the scene as well to assist.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fire officials are investigating after a fire started at a unit at the WA Parish Power Generating Station in Fort Bend County late Sunday night.

A spokesman for NRG Energy said around 5 a.m. that the fire is out and that crews are just monitoring for hot spots. The fire started just before midnight late Sunday.

The facility is located at 2500 Y.U. Jones Road just south of Greatwood and west of Sienna and is among the largest on the Houston region.

More than 100 firefighters from 20 agencies, including the Houston Fire Department, helped extinguished the fire.

The spokesman said there are no concerns for residents and that all employees are accounted for.

Flames could be seen coming from a building at the facility. The spokesman identified the building as Unit 8, one of the coal-fueled steam-powered units at the facility.

After the fire knocked the unit off-line, operators called the fire department which led to the multi-agency response.

Along with the flames, steam could be heard being released.

Later Monday morning, Air 11 flew over the scene. Soot covered the building including the roof

The Fort Bend Fire Marshal's Office said it total about half of the building was burned.

This facility uses coal and gas to produce power. It's one of America’s largest conventional power plants and it's owned and operated by NRG Energy.

The company said they are working to make sure area residents do not lose power.

“We have a number of plants around Houston and we will be doing what we can to make sure that all of those plants are available to make up for any loss power from the parish plant,” David Knox, NRG spokesman, said.

KHOU 11 energy expert Ed Hirs said the plant has a total capacity of 3.6 gigawatts, which is about 5 percent of what ERCOT expects to have at peak demand this summer.

He said the unit that went offline accounts for about 16 percent of the plant’s output.

Knox explained that this amounts to the amount of power it would take to power 12,000 homes on a hot day with their ACs on.

“Make things tighter this summer and significant amount of electricity to lose,” Hirs said.

Knox said that they will enter the unit on Tuesday to see exactly what led to the fire.