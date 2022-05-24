'I'm just praying that my little one is okay' | Family searches for student missing after deadly Uvalde school shooting

Ileana Torres' family is looking for the fourth-grader, who spoke to her aunt last night about excitement and nerves ahead of the last softball game of the year.

UVALDE, Texas — A family in Uvalde is desperately searching for a fourth-grade student whom they haven't heard from since a deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde.

Ileana Torres' family is asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them.

"We are in disbelief of this tragedy that happened and we have not yet gotten any answers of where her whereabouts are at," the girl's aunt said. "Please, if anybody has any news on her, any hospitals that have any information on her, please reach out to us and let us know that she is at y’all’s facility and just praying for a safe return home."

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that 18 students were killed in the shooting, along with two adults and the suspected shooter.

"We have no idea (where she is) and it's not like her," she said. "It's not like my niece not to reach out because when she feels that she's threatened or scared, she's always calling on her cell phone. She'll blow up somebody until somebody answers her. And up to right now to this minute, we have not gotten a one phone call from her. And her phone is off."

Torres' aunt spoke about the process that some families are currently going through as authorities work to identify the students killed in the school.

"They would ask you for a picture, just a picture, the description of what they were wearing this morning," she said. "And it was hard. They did take my sister to the back to identify, thinking it was my niece, but it wasn't my niece."

Like many in Uvalde, the Torres family is holding on to hope and looking for answers.

"I'm just praying that my little one is okay," she said. "I believe in the power of prayer and I believe that I want to tell myself that she's okay. And I'm going to keep telling myself that she's okay and she's going to come home."

This was the last week of school for Uvalde, and Ileana was feeling mixed emotions ahead of the last softball game of the season.

"She was very excited about her softball game today. She was kind of nervous," she said about the most recent conversation she had with her niece. "I talked to her last night and she was kind of nervous, saying that it was her last game and she didn't want softball to end. And she was excited because there were gonna, I guess, announce the ones that made it to all stars. And she was also saying like, 'what if I make it? I'm gonna be so nervous.' And I was like, 'girl you got this. You're gonna be good at it. You got this.' So she was excited."

Uvalde CISD has canceled the remainder of the school year and extracurricular activities.