$800 million data center for Facebook parent company Meta to open in Temple

The Temple Economic Development Corporation says the $800 million facility will total 900,000 square feet.

TEMPLE, Texas — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, will open a data center in Temple, the Temple Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday morning.

The $800 million Hyperscale Data Center will be 900,000 square feet. It will be located on 393 acres of NW H.K. Dodgen Loop and Industrial Blvd.

“We are thrilled to announce Meta’s decision to open a facility in Temple,” said Adrian Cannady, President and CEO of Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC). “Texas was recently named the top state in the nation for tech worker migration. When you combine that with Temple’s low cost of doing business and central location between major markets, it creates an incredible competitive advantage for our region."

The construction of the facility will employ 1,250 workers onsite beginning in the spring of 2022. Once completed it will support 100 operational jobs, according to the Temple EDC.

The City of Temple offered Meta a 75 percent property tax break for the first ten years as part of the deal, but City Manager Brynn Myers told 6 News they are still projected to get just under $7 million a year in property taxes. Myers said other taxing entities like Bell County, Temple ISD and Temple College also get tax revenue.

“It’s a significant project that brings significant revenue to our community that will allow the city to continue to invest in services and infrastructure,” Temple City Manager Brynn Myers.

Myers said the City of Temple also has an economic development agreement with Meta to provide additional property tax grants in year 11-20 of the project.

There are other benefits to the City of Temple as well. Myers said Meta has already made an $8 million dollar contribution to the city for water and wastewater system improvements. This money will help the city serve Meta’s datacenter but Myers said it will also improve services across the rest of the city and should improve water pressure to the rest of the city.

They city also expects a long term benefit to local education. Temple EDC President Adrian Cannady said Facebook’s company has a history of philanthropy in that area.

“In their Fort Worth Facility…they have granted around $2.5 million to local ISDs. They have a community action grant program that they will look forward to lifting up in Temple. Their philanthropic efforts are first class. Even world class.” Cannady said.

Cannady said there should be activity out on the construction site within the next two weeks. The full project is projected to be complete in the second quarter of 2024. The site will be located South of Temple's Industrial Boulevard just inside Loop 363.

Cannady said the data center could also put Temple on the map for the rest of the tech world and help attract future investment.

“This certainly is a watershed moment for our community as we move this project forward. I think it paves the way for diversifying our economic base,” Cannady said. “The other thing that happens with technology firms is they begin to cluster. Where there are resources to support one company of this ilk there are other companies that will take a look at Temple and will see us as a community of significance in the State of Texas.”

Meta builds and operates some of the world’s most sustainable data centers, which are supported by 100% renewable energy, according to a news release. The data centers use 32% less energy, have achieved net zero carbon emissions, are LEED Gold level certified and are 80% more water-efficient on average than industry standard, with a goal to restore more water than they consume by 2030, the news release said.

“Meta’s continued expansion in Texas is a testament to the exceptional business climate and skilled, diverse workforce we have here in the Lone Star State,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “It is because of hardworking Texans and our commitment to helping businesses grow that companies continue to move and expand all across Texas. We are excited to welcome Meta to Temple and look forward to the new job opportunities they will bring to the local community, as well as the advancements in technology we will see in the future.”

The deal is done! Meta has selected #TempleTX as the location for its new Hyperscale Data Center. 📍 The $800 million... Posted by Temple Economic Development Corporation on Thursday, March 31, 2022

The news release points out Temple's proximity to Dallas and Austin as a main reason for choosing the city for the data center.

In Texas, Meta has invested in more than 700 MW of new wind and solar energy. The company adds new renewable energy to each data center’s local grid.

“The City of Temple is known in the region for its business-friendly environment. Meta’s decision to establish a presence here in Temple is a significant win for our community and proof that our process works.” said Mayor Tim Davis, “We are excited for the opportunities this project will create for our residents and look forward to being a part of Meta’s continued growth.”