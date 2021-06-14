ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy as electric demand could outpace supply Monday while temperatures soar

Temperatures that are sustained at what ERCOT defines as above-normal levels or are extremely high during the summer months could create problems for the grid.

TEXAS, USA — Texans are being asked to reduce their electric use, because electric demand is predicted to outpace supply Monday afternoon as temperatures soar into the triple digits throughout the state, data from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas shows.

While there was enough supply to meet demand Monday morning, ERCOT's daily outlook showed that by about 2 p.m., demand would outmatch supply. The conservation request would last through June 18.

When demand is higher then electric supply, ERCOT will begin its emergency operations to protect the grid from an uncontrolled outage. The council's emergency operations has three different levels and begins when reserves drop below 2,300 megawatts and aren't expected to recover within 30 minutes. Level 2 begins when those reserves go below 1,750 MW and Level 3 starts when that number hits 1,375.

If reserves drop below 1,000 MW and aren't expected to go back up in the next 30 minutes, ERCOT then institutes controlled outages as a last resort, much like what Texans experienced in February and years prior. A megawatt is enough energy to power about 200 Texas homes during peak demand, according to ERCOT.

Under the conservation alert, ERCOT is asking residential consumers to:

Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher

Close drapes and blinds

Turn off and unplug nonessential devices

Avoid using larger appliances like ovens or washing machines

Businesses are also being asked to minimize their lighting and use of electric equipment, and large consumers should shut down or reduce non-essential production, according to ERCOT.

ERCOT added that every degree of cooling Texans use increases their energy use by 6 to 8%.

Those with critical medical needs should get in touch with their local electricity provider in case controlled outages are needed later.

The Electricity Reliability Council predicted back in March that it would be able to meet summer demand following the deadly winter storm in February that left millions without power for extended periods of time as the electric grid was overwhelmed.

Officials did say they were expecting record-breaking demand on the grid come summer, but added that they have more reserves than years past and expect sufficient generational capacity to meet said demand.

What could trigger tight grid conditions in Texas?

Temperatures that are sustained at what ERCOT defines as above-normal levels or are extremely high during the summer months could create problems if power generators experience outages or low power generation.

But, what are those above-normal or extremely high temperatures?

ERCOT defines above-normal as 104 degrees in Dallas or Austin and San Antonio, and 98 degrees in Houston. Extreme temperatures would be 106 degrees in Dallas, 105 in Austin or San Antonio and 100 degrees in Houston.

Much of North Texas was under a heat advisory Monday as heat index values were expected to hit up to 107 degrees, though actual temperatures will likely remain in the upper 90s. The heat index hit 109 degrees at Dallas Love Field around noon Monday, according to the National Weather Service.