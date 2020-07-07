Deputy constable shot, SWAT team finds suspect dead in north Harris County apartments

The deputy is said to be in good condition, and he will make a full recovery, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HOUSTON — We have breaking news out of north Harris County, where a deputy constable has been shot.

It happened at an apartment complex at 13875 Ella Boulevard. Deputy constables were responding to a disturbance call when one of them was shot by a suspect with a rifle. Deputy constables fired back, and a SWAT team later made entry to the home and confirmed shortly before 3 a.m. that the suspect was found dead.

It's not yet confirmed if the suspect took their own life or if they were struck by the earlier gunfire from deputies.

The deputy was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital in The Woodlands. The deputy is said to be in good condition, and he will make a full recovery, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

This is a breaking story. Refresh for the very latest.