Delta-8 THC is considered an illegal substance in Texas

The Department of State Health Services updated its Consumable Hemp Program guidance on Friday with a clarification.

AUSTIN, Texas — After an update to the Texas Department of State Health Services Consumable Hemp Program webpage on Friday for clarification, delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products in any concentration are still considered an illegal Schedule 1 controlled substance.

The update comes after House Bill 1325, which was passed in 2019, established Texas Health and Safety Code Chapter 443. It allows for the commerce of consumable hemp products across the state that do not exceed 0.3% delta-9 THC.

The clarification states that all other forms of THC, including delta-8 in any concentration and delta-9 exceeding 0.3%, are considered Schedule I.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states that delta-8 is one of more than 100 cannabinoid produced naturally by the cannabis plant in lesser amounts. As a result, delta-8 THC can be manufactured from hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD).

According to Discover Magazine, delta-9 THC is found in more abundance in cannabis and is often considered more potent. Both delta-8 and delta-9 products are often found sold as grindable "flower," edibles or via smokable vape products.

"It is important for consumers to be aware that delta-8 THC products have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA for safe use in any context," the FDA website states. "They may be marketed in ways that put the public health at risk and should especially be kept out of reach of children and pets."

The FDA reports that delta-8 THC does have psychoactive and intoxicating effects similar to delta-9 THC. The FDA has also received numerous adverse event reports from delta-8 THC consumers, including hospital admissions, hallucinations, trouble standing and loss of consciousness.

The DSHS said there has not be a recent change to the law or rules, but the clarification was posted in response to recent requests from hemp growers who said that there was confusion in the industry about what was allowed in consumable hemp products.

The DSHS can take enforcement action against hemp licensees who sell consumable hemp products containing controlled substances. However, the DSHS does not regulate possession of controlled substances.