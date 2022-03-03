Bull rider saved by dad after getting bucked off has advice for other rodeo cowboys

The video of Landis Hooks throwing his body over his son Cody just in the nick of time has become a viral sensation.

BELTON, Texas — We're hearing from the young bull rider who was saved by his dad after getting bucked off.

It happened at the Belton Rodeo, between Austin and Waco.

Cody, who's from Louisiana, posted the video of himself getting bucked off the bull and laying helplessly on the ground on Instagram.

He thanked the bullfighters who did their best to distract the angry beast and, of course, his dad.

“Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx could’ve been a hella lot worse. #blessed,” his post read.

Today, Cody has some words of wisdom for other rodeo cowboys.

"Don't let that stop you. it's going to happen, be ready for it, it's coming. One day or another, you can't get around it," Cody advised other bull riders. "You just got to bear down through it, you know. Don't let go."