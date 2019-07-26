Folks at Crystal Beach are talking trash. They're not happy about all of the garbage people are leaving behind.

Usually, funds aren't available for local governments to pay litter enforcement officers according to the Texas General Land Office.

This leaves the the responsibility up to beach goers.

One beach goer had a simple solution to share: "Pick up your trash."

Kamree Clark believes the solution is simple. Clark has noticed the beach has been getting a little messier over the years.

"I keep it classy," Clark said. "Not trashy."

MORE | Sign up to help with the next 'Adopt a Beach' event

To deal with complaints about trash, the Texas General Land Office adopted a beach program in 1986 that oversees 367 miles of accessible beach miles.

Since then, more than a half of million volunteers have removed nearly 10,000 tons of trash from Texas beaches.

Texas Adopt-A-Beach 2019 Coastwide Fall Cleanup Join us for a coastwide fall beach cleanup on the Texas coast! Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The cleanup begins at 9 a.m. Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and bring plenty of drinking water. Adopt-A-Beach will provide all necessary materials.

The General Land Office is encouraging you to join the next coast-wide cleanup set for Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 9 a.m. until noon.

Volunteers can sign up online to help.