GALVESTON, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted Port of Galveston Police in getting a man's body out of the water after a couple saw it while walking on the pier Tuesday.

A Port of Galveston Police news release says the man's body was recovered between the Ocean Star Museum and pier 19.

He had been seen in the early morning riding his bike by the museum office and is believed to have accidentally fallen into the water.

No foul play is suspected according to the release.

They haven't released the name of the man yet.

Port Of Galveston Police Department This morning Chief Brown swore in Officer Ana Mondragon as the depar... tment's first new officer of 2020. Officer Mondragon comes from Kemah Police Department with over 10 years of law enforcement experience. Chief Brown and The Port of Galveston Police Department would like to welcome Officer Mondragon to the department.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Katy woman making 'Joey Pouches' for animals affected by Australia wildfires needs your help!

Former BISD electrician ordered to pay over $1M in restitution

737 crashes near Tehran, killing 176