GALVESTON, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted Port of Galveston Police in getting a man's body out of the water after a couple saw it while walking on the pier Tuesday.
A Port of Galveston Police news release says the man's body was recovered between the Ocean Star Museum and pier 19.
He had been seen in the early morning riding his bike by the museum office and is believed to have accidentally fallen into the water.
No foul play is suspected according to the release.
They haven't released the name of the man yet.
