Coast Guard searching for missing 88-year-old boater in Galveston Bay

The 8th Coast Guard District says the man was believed to be fishing in Galveston Bay on a 16-foot green aluminum boat with a Bimini top.

On Monday around 4:20 p.m., the Coast Guard was notified by the missing boater's wife that he hadn't returned from fishing.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a helicopter crew and a response boat to search for the man.

A response boat was also launched to search the East Bay.

The Coast Guard says they are not sure if the man was wearing a life jacket.

According to the Coast Guard, the man typically fishes in Trinity Bay between Smith Point and Anahuac, or in the East Bay.

Nine agencies are involved in the search including the Kemah Fire Department, and the League City Fire and Police Department.