Joe Deshotel's longtime chief of staff Christian Manuel will run for Texas House seat

BEAUMONT, Texas — The longtime chief of staff for Joe Deshotel (D-Beaumont) confirmed he is running for Deshotel's Texas House seat.

Deshotel's chief of staff of ten years, Christian Manuel, told 12News he's 100 percent filing to run for the seat.



Before being chief of staff, Manuel was a district director, an assistant clerk, and even a caseworker. All these positions were with Deshotel.

Filing for the position began on Nov. 13. Manuel said he will file in the near future.

After serving 23 years in the public office, Deshotel said he's ready to spend some time with his family. Deshotel announced Tuesday night he's retiring after his 11th term in the Texas House of Representatives.

Deshotel plans to serve out of the remainder of his term that ends on the 2nd Tuesday of January in 2023.

Al Price held the seat before Deshotel.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.