HPD believes child's body found in Brays Bayou is missing 2-year-old Maliyah Bass

HPD Chief Art Acevedo says the child's disappearance is now being investigated as a murder investigation.

HOUSTON — Houston police believe the body of a child found Sunday morning in Brays Bayou is most likely missing 2-year-old Maliyah Bass, according to Chief Art Acevedo.

Investigators said a woman was jogging in near the bayou when she spotted the child. A dive team was called out to recover the child, who was pronounced dead.

The chief added it's to early to officially confirm it's Maliyah. Acevedo says he's holding on to hope until the child's identity is confirmed by medical examiners.

At this point in the investigation, Acevedo said they suspecting foul play.

Maliyah, who goes by the nickname "Tootie," was last seen Saturday morning in the 10600 block Beechnut Street. She was reportedly playing at the apartment's playground before she went missing.

Police and Texas EquuSearch volunteers canvassed the area Saturday looking for the 2-year-old. One of the pools at the apartment complex was drained because it was too murky to see the bottom, but no sign of the little girl.

Houston homicide detectives are en route to Brays Bayou near the University of Houston after a child's body was found.

The scene is in the 5200 block of Carrolton Street.

At this time, the deceased child has not been identified and the cause of death is unknown.

HPD homicide detectives are en route to the 5200 block of Carrolton Street after a small child was found deceased in Braes Bayou. There is no ID or cause of death at this time. The scene is still developing and no further information is available at this time. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 23, 2020

