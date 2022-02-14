HPD: 9-year-old in critical condition after being hit by stray bullet during robbery

As the suspect ran from the scene, police said the robbery victim got out of his car and shot at the suspect.

HOUSTON — A 9-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being shot while riding in her family’s truck Monday night.

Houston police said the whole incident started out as a robbery outside of a Chase Bank near the intersection of Woodbridge and Winkler in southeast Houston.

Investigators said a man was at the bank’s ATM drive-thru around 9:45 p.m. when an unknown suspect walked up to him and robbed him at gunpoint.

As the suspect ran from the scene, police said the robbery victim got out of his car and shot at the suspect. Right now, police don’t know if the suspect returned fire.

Sadly, a family of four in a truck not involved in this robbery was driving down on Winkler toward the intersection when one of those bullets hit the back window of the truck.

A 9-year-old girl was hit and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

“I want to ask everybody using the sound of my voice that’s hearing this to stop whatever you’re doing and pray for this family, and pray for this 9-year-old girl who is in critical condition at Memorial Hermann right now,” Exec. Chief Matt Slinkard, with the Houston Police Department, said.

Police are talking to the person who was robbed. They believe rounds from his gun struck the little girl.

Police said at first he did not know that someone had been hit by his gunfire. He had actually left the scene and called in the robbery to police.

Charges could be pending. The suspect in the robbery is still on the run.

Commanders & PIO are en route to a scene in the 2900 block of Woodridge Drive (SE Houston) where a child was reportedly shot during a robbery.



No other details at this time.#hounews pic.twitter.com/OHwZMgcPhA — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 15, 2022