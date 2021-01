The suspect driver is in custody, police said. What led up to the crash has not been released.

HOUSTON — Seven people were injured police say a vehicle crashed into a Fiesta Mart in the Sunnyside area Saturday afternoon.

This happened at the store located in the 9400 bock Cullen Boulevard.

Houston police said the seven people were transported to local hospitals.

The suspect driver is in custody, police said. What led up to the crash has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Major Auto Pedestrian Crash: A driver crashed into the Fiesta Mart at 9420 Cullen Blvd. 7 complainants were struck by the vehicle and transported to local hospitals. Suspect is in custody. Inv. is ongoing. #hounews #houtraffic CC12 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 30, 2021