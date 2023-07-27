Knock-off Buc-ee's in Mexico goes viral online

"Buc-ee’s will not stand as an idle spectator while others use without permission the intellectual property that Buc-ee’s has cultivated for decades," a rep said.

Example video title will go here for this video

MATAMOROS, Tamaulipas — Buc-ee's runs on a road trip are a staple for proud Texans. They're also a spectacle for out-of-state visitors.

The Buc-ee's brand cannot be mistaken, and the Texas-based company is serious about protecting it, especially when a knock-off goes viral online. Someone in Mexico is opening a Mercado that's an off-brand version of Buc-ee's called "Buk-II's," according to a Facebook post with thousands of shares.

WFAA reached out to Buc-ee's officials regarding the post and were sent the following statement:

"The Buc-ee’s brand represents clean restrooms, freshly prepared food, and great service. Buc-ee’s has invested heavily in innovation across the company to create and maintain these award-winning guest experiences. Accordingly, Buc-ee’s will not stand as an idle spectator while others use without permission the intellectual property that Buc-ee’s has cultivated for decades."

In the photo, you see the store donning the name "Buk-II's – Supermercado" with a gopher mascot instead of the well-known Buc-ee's beaver. Here is a look at the Facebook post:

Razaaa no me lo van a creer!!!!😂😂 Posted by Ramon Montelongo on Monday, July 24, 2023

The Facebook poster, Ramon Montelongo, told MySA the store was opening in Matamoros Tamaulipas, which is about 10 minutes south of the Los Indios Texas International Bridge. Montelongo told the San Antonio publication that the store will likely sell groceries, like fruits, vegetables, and possibly national and international beers.

The photo went viral online, garnering thousands of shares, comments and reactions since it was posted on July 24.

Buc-ee's is no stranger to taking legal action to protect its brand. In 2018, Buc-ee's won a trademark lawsuit against San Antonio's Choke Canyon rest stop chain, which had a cartoon alligator logo on a yellow circle. In 2013, Buc-ee's filed a lawsuit against Chick's, a stand-alone convenience store in Bryan, Texas, which was dismissed and settled out of court. In Uvalde County, general store B&B Grocery were sued after using a tubing beaver logo.

Buc-ee's is known for its wide array of snacks, including the highly-renowned Beaver Nuggets. There are 45 Buc-ee's locations in the United States, 34 of which are in Texas. As more locations expand from state to state, the locations continue to get bigger, like the one coming to Central Florida.