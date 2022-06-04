Miniature Buc-ee's appears in West Texas desert

This Buc-ee's, that is not real, took the place of an old phone-line service shack, according to State Representative Brooks Landgraf.

MARATHON, Texas — Over in West Texas is a Buc-ee's like no other.

This Buc-ee's doesn't come with immaculate restrooms and Beaver nuggets (because it's not real), but boy, does it have pizzazz.

According to State Representative Brooks Landgraf, someone turned an old phone-line service shack into a Buc-ee's art installation about 25 miles east of Marathon, Texas.

He shared the photos of the little Buc on his Facebook page and although the front door could use a little elbow grease, the Buc-ee's sign shines bright.

The closest Buc-ee's to West Texas is about five hours away, so of course, when Landgraf posted the photos to his page, it left many wondering, when is the popular travel center headed their way.

Landgraf said he spoke to the co-founder of Buc-ee's just a few weeks ago and let him know West Texas residents would welcome a Buc-ee's store with open arms.

"As the company continues to grow, I expect we’ll see Buc-ee’s along I-20 in the Permian Basin someday in the future, but they’ll have to fill in the gap first," Langford told his Facebook followers.

Buc-ee's has been no stranger to expansion.

The Lake Jackson-based company said in February it'll be opening a new location in Johnstown, Colorado, which is about 50 miles north of Denver.

A Colorado location signals the first move outside of the South for Buc-ee's.