Border Patrol officers save unresponsive baby at Del Rio Port of Entry

DEL RIO, Texas — A three-month old baby who was choking was saved by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at the Del Rio Port of Entry Tuesday morning, according to the CBP.

“Our CBP officers quick response and lifesaving efforts in this critical incident preserved the life of the infant child,” Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry, said in a release from the agency. “The humanitarian efforts by our CBP officers are just one of many facets that showcase the mission of CBP and the Del Rio Port of Entry.”

The incident happened early Tuesday morning when a woman traveling in an SUV arrived at vehicle primary with her baby in her arms. The mother told the primary officer the baby was choking and unresponsive. The officer took the infant while another officer made sure there was no airway blockage for the baby.

Seeing the baby was unresponsive and changing color, the officer took immediate action and started performing the Heimlich maneuver while carrying the baby to the secondary inspection area. There, the primary officer continued to perform back thrusts and sternum rubs, while another CBP officer started stimulating and agitating exercises to try to help the baby breathe on its own.

After approximately two minutes of the continuous efforts, the baby finally started showing signs of life.