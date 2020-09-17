Biden, Trump seeking support from Hispanic, Latino voters

"Bottom line is this, whether we are the majority or not, as educated voters, we can make educated choices."

BEAUMONT, Texas — As Texas transitions into a minority-majority state, getting minority voters, like Hispanics and Latinos to the polls is becoming more important for campaigns.

Rodolfo Rosales is the state director for Texas League of United Latin American Citizens.

"So as we become more of the majority of the state of Texas and across the United State, we as organizations, Latino organizations or otherwise, have to educate the electorate," Rosales said.

He says getting folks to vote is already tough, and is Texas, is even harder.

That's because you need a valid ID.

"The reality is, if you live in rural Texas, and you're an elderly person whether you be Hispanic or any other, you'd have to drive miles to a Department of Public Safety to get a valid ID," Rosales said.

He says the challenges are also present in urban settings.

"If you don't have your birth certificate, you can't get a social security card, if you don't have a social security card, you can't get a birth certificate. So it's a violent cycle that happens a lot in the minority communities, especially those who don't have access to either," Rosales said.

On the campaign trail, Joe Biden and President Donald Trump have both recognized the growing importance of the Hispanic and Latino voters. Both are trying to appeal to them this election cycle.

"While Joe Biden has failed Hispanic Americans, I've delivered for Hispanic Americans more than any other president," Trump said.

Biden's message is quite different from Trump's.

"Look, what I have to do is make the case why it will be so much better for the Hispanic, the Latino community if, in fact, Trump is no longer president," Biden said.

Latino or not, Rosales says the first step to change is an educated decision.

"Bottom line is this, whether we are the majority or not, as educated voters, we can make educated choices," Rosales said.