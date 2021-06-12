Governor race heats up as Beto O'Rourke plans Beaumont stop

O'Rourke will hold a meet and greet at Luke's on Calder Thursday night to connect with Southeast Texans.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas candidate for governor Beto O'Rourke is set to make a stop in Beaumont on Thursday night to connect with Southeast Texans in his bid to beat current Governor Greg Abbott.

O'Rourke's visit comes days after Abbott spoke at the Golden Triangle Republican Women luncheon on Monday. With his campaign announcement, O’Rourke became the Democratic Party’s best shot in years at the state’s top job. He is a known entity across Texas and is an avid fundraiser with 76-million voter contacts.

MORE | RSVP for event

O'Rourke will hold a meet and greet at Luke's Icehouse on Calder starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. The event page invites Southeast Texans to "Join Beto for a meet & greet in Beaumont to hear why he's running for governor, what's at stake in this election, and how you can get involved."

Guests are directed to park south of the venue at the corner of Broadway and 7th or in overflow parking "at the auto repair shop across Calder Ave from Luke's."

O'Rourke announced his campaign in November and said he would visit all of Texas' 254 counties.

“Yeah, I'm going to every single part of this state, and you cannot be too big city. You can't be too rural. You can't be too red. You can't be too blue for me and for this campaign it it's going to take all of us all of us to win and it's going to take all of us to get Texas on the right track," he said on the Ya'll-itics podcast.