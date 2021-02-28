13 days without running water, Austin man still looking for plumbers to fix pipes

While the pipes are under the house, they're still 12 feet above the ground. Mike Miller has called half a dozen plumbers – none can fix his pipes now.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of pipes and water mains cracked under the extreme winter weather that came through Texas last week. The snow and ice effectively shut down almost the entire state.

Mike Miller left the house he's renting on Monday as the winter storms were hitting hard. As he left, he turned off the water valve to the house but continued dripping his faucets. When he returned the following Friday, he found the faucets and drips had frozen.

"Normally, this elevated house in the hot Texas summer is great," Miller said. "This is just, you know, one of those freak, you know, sub-zero-type days that just kind of everyone goes through."

The house, built in the 1970s, sits on a hillside next to Loop 360. The back half of the house stands on stilts about 12 feet tall. That's where Miller noticed the leaks.

"The first one was in my guest bath. It was coming out of the back of the shower," Miller said.

Miller identified three leaks and possibly a fourth. Fortunately, none of the leaks allowed water to get inside the house. The broken pipes, currently, are underneath his guest bathroom, primary bathroom and kitchen. The broken pipes are covered by wood boards, but those boards don't provide a lot of protection against the freezing temperatures.

He's called six different plumbers and posted on Reddit asking for help.

"Every single one of them have said it's going to take more than one person and an all-day-type fix," Miller said. "Just hearing those words, you just know that it's just not something they can tackle right away. So it's very discouraging."

Only one plumber has told Miller no outright. The rest have indicated to him they don't have the staffing to fixing his pipes right now because of the high demand for the service across Austin.

"It's a full day's work. They need to pull multiple guys to do it, whereas these easier fixes for, you know, just a quick burst in a house behind a wall, could easily be taken care of by a guy," Miller said. "More boots on the ground, more fixes just definitely makes sense and I understand it."

Miller said he's fortunate to have family nearby so he can still shower, clean dishes and do laundry regularly, but he still has to collect rain water and melted snow to fill his bathtub in order to flush toilets.

Miller has changed his vision to try and first get a contractor out to his home to remove the boards covering the pipes – that way plumbers have easier access. Miller said the homeowner and his insurance have been working around the clock to find a plumber or two to take on the job.

"We've kind of smartened up and loosened up our expectations for when this going be fixed, so we're not always just kind of bummed out," Miller said.

On Sunday, Miller posted on Reddit that he has received a couple of inquires since his story aired on KVUE.