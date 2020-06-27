x
Angelina County plane crash kills 1 person

The crash occurred early Saturday morning just east of State Highway 147.
Credit: KYTX

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — An early morning plan crash has killed 1 person in Angelina County.

According to preliminary information, 40-year-old James Duke VanLue, of Tomball, was flying a Piper Aircraft from Tomball to Zavalla at 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

VanLue is believed to have attempted to land on a private runway just east of State Highway 147.

The plane clipped some trees and crashed just north of the runway.

 The crash was not located until 12:30 p.m.

VanLue was pronounced at the scene of the crash.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified and will be conducting an investigation.