Angelina County plane crash kills 1 person

The crash occurred early Saturday morning just east of State Highway 147.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — An early morning plan crash has killed 1 person in Angelina County.

According to preliminary information, 40-year-old James Duke VanLue, of Tomball, was flying a Piper Aircraft from Tomball to Zavalla at 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

VanLue is believed to have attempted to land on a private runway just east of State Highway 147.

The plane clipped some trees and crashed just north of the runway.

The crash was not located until 12:30 p.m.

VanLue was pronounced at the scene of the crash.