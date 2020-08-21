AMBER Alert issued for two girls from Santo, Texas

The victims were last seen at 4 a.m. on August 20 on the 100 block of E Waterplant Road in Santo, Texas.

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas — The Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office is searching for two children, 11 and 13-years old.

Sarah Beth Hull, white, female, 11 years old, 5'0", 100 lbs, blonde hair, brown eyes, and unknown clothing.

Natalie Renea Hull, white, female, 13 years old, 5'0", 100 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, and unknown clothing.

The victims were last seen at 4 a.m. on August 20 on the 100 block of E Waterplant Road in Santo, Texas.

Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger.