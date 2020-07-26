AMBER ALERT issued for missing 3-year-old Longview girl

Officials believe the child, who has been missing since July 15, is in grave or immediate danger.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department (LPD) has issued an AMBER ALERT for a missing 3-year-old girl from Longview who authorities believe is in grave or immediate danger.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Neveah Chaseberry was last seen around 6 p.m. on July 15 at 210 West Melton Street, near Timpson Park, in Longview. The child stands 2'6 and weighs between 30-40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she is wearing.

Officials are also searching for Donnie Ray Chaseberry, 53, in connection with Neveah's abduction.

Donnie is 5'11 and weighs about 260 pounds, according to police. He has black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms, his chest and his back. Police say he also has discoloration on his stomach and both legs, as well as a scar on his left elbow.

Donnie was last seen driving a gold Lexus GS300 with a Texas license plate number: JFT9567. The vehicle has tinted windows and a spoiler on the back.

According to judicial records, Donnie has a lengthy criminal history in Gregg County.

He previously racked up arrests for:

If you have any information on the pair's whereabouts, please contact Longview police at (903) 237-1199.

Community reaction to the 1996 kidnapping and death of Amber Hagerman, 9, of Arlington, prompted local media and law enforcement to create the nation’s first AMBER Alert program in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

AMBER Alerts inform the public of serious child abductions, in an effort to promote tips and leads to law enforcement.

In memory of the tragic death of Hagerman, the letters of her name can be seen within the title of the program, America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response (AMBER).

In 2002, Governor Rick Perry created the state's AMBER Alert network per Executive Order RP-16, later codified through legislation in 2003. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was given legislative authority to coordinate the state's AMBER Alert network, which served as the role model for the subsequent Silver, Blue, and Endangered Missing Persons alert programs.

The information below represents AMBER Alert criteria for the state's network:

Is this child 17 years of age or younger, whose whereabouts are unknown, and whose disappearance law enforcement has determined to be unwilling which poses a credible threat to the child's safety and health; and if abducted by a parent or legal guardian, was the abduction in the course of an attempted murder or murder?

Is this child 13 years of age or younger, who was taken (willingly or unwillingly) without permission from the care and custody of a parent or legal guardian by: (A) Someone unrelated and more than three years older; or (B) another parent or legal guardian who attempted or committed murder at the time of the abduction?

Someone unrelated and more than three years older; or another parent or legal guardian who attempted or committed murder at the time of the abduction? Is this child in immediate danger of sexual assault, death or serious bodily injury?

Has a preliminary investigation verified the abduction and eliminated alternative explanations for the child's disappearance?

Is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public to help locate the child, a suspect, or the vehicle used in the abduction?