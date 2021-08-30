AMBER Alert issued across Texas for 2 missing children

Officials believe the two children are in "grave or immediate danger."

Authorities are searching for two missing children who were last seen Monday afternoon in Rusk, Texas.

Officials believe the children, a 10-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy, are in "grave or immediate danger." Authorities are also searching for a 32-year-old man in connection to their abduction.

The girl, Ashlynn Wells, is white, has blonde hair and blue eyes and is about 5 feet 2 inches tall. She weighs around 109 pounds and has dimples, a scar on her right ring finger and a black birthmark on her left thigh, according to officials. She was last seen wearing a peach T-shirt, peach shorts and gray and pink Nike shoes.

The boy, Desmond Wells III, is white, has blonde hair and brown eyes, and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall. He weighs around 154 pounds and has a scar on his left shin, officials said. He was wearing a blue/black T-shirt, gray shorts and Wolverine hiking boots when he was last seen.

The 32-year-old man police are looking for is Jesse Ray Schmidt, who is white, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Officials believe he is driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with Texas license plate BNX6155.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Ashlynn Wells and Desmond Wells III from Rusk, TX, on 08/30/2021, TX plate BNX6155. pic.twitter.com/UdeNbMV68C — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) August 31, 2021

Officials say he was last heard from in Rusk.