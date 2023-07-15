AMBER Alert: Missing 11-year-old last seen in Dallas believed to be in grave danger

Anyone with information on Tanya Jackson's whereabouts should contact the Waxahachie Police Department immediately.

DALLAS — An AMBER Alert has been activated for an 11-year-old girl officials believe was abducted in Dallas.

Tanya Jackson was last seen near Pennsylvania Avenue in the South Dallas area around 8 p.m. Friday. Officials say Tanya was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with red lettering before her disappearance.

Officials describe Tanya as having black hair and brown eyes. She's 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She's believed to be in grave or immediate danger and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.