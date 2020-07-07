AMBER Alert canceled after missing East Texas toddler found safe

Zamya Whitaker was found by sheriff's deputies in Cherokee County, police say.

Update: Center police confirm Zamya Whitaker, 2, has been safely located in Cherokee County.

That's about 10 miles west of the town where the girl was reported missing. There's no word on arrests at this time.

The AMBER Alert that was issued on Tuesday evening has now been discontinued.

Previous story follows.

CENTER, Texas — Police in Center, Texas, have issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler.

Two-year-old Zamya Whitaker was last seen at around noon on Tuesday in the 100 block of Arcadia Road in Center.

She’s believed to be with Zenas Whitaker. Police say they could be in a blue 2014 Jeep Compass with Texas plates of MDD4900.

Zamya Whitaker is around 2-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs around 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with white shorts

Zenas Whitaer is 27 years old and has black hair. He weighs around 150 pounds.

Police say Zenas is Zamya's father. At this point, it's not clear where the two may be heading, but police did say they believe the child is in danger.

Call Center Police at 936-598-2788 if you see them.