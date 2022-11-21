AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old boy reportedly abducted in Overton

Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

OVERTON, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a young boy who was reportedly abducted in Overton.

Zachariah Sutton, 5, was last seen Sunday, around 11 a.m. in the 23400 block of FM 838. He was wearing a gray jumpsuit, and black and white tennis shoes. He is a Pre-K student at Arp Elementary School, according to the district.

"We have alerted our entire school district community to be on the lookout and are asking for prayers for his safe and prompt recovery," Arp ISD said.

The suspect is identified as Pamela Medlock, 59, who was last seen wearing a maroon plaid jacket and khaki pants.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says the child left the home with Medlock, who is described as a family friend, so she could get him a toy for his birthday. The child, nor Medlock, have been seen since. The SCSO says they were alerted of the missing child around 3 a.m. Monday morning.

The SCSO says Medlock does not have a permanent address, but frequents the Overton and Kilgore areas. She's also a regular at the Valero convenience store in Overton, the SCSO said.

Officials are looking for the suspect's black 2007 Jeep Wrangler bearing the Texas license plate: RVZ5847. The body style will resemble the one pictured below.

Authorities say the child is in grave or immediate danger.