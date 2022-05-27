'Aggressive' dolphin on Texas coast deemed threat to public safety, NOAA says

NOAA says the dolphin has grown accustomed to human and has started displaying aggressive behavior.

TEXAS, USA — An aggressive dolphin on the coast of North Padre Island has become a threat to human safety and animal life, according to NOAA.

Biologists say the animal is showing more aggressive behavior, including separating children from their parents in the water and isolating swimming pets from their owners.

NOAA says human interaction can be blamed for the dolphin's aggression.

The public was discouraged from feeding, swimming or interacting with it for over a year. But while some heeded the warnings, others continued to seek out the dolphin.

Now the situation has become critical with the dolphin growing accustomed to human interaction, making it a threat to public safety.

NOAA says the dolphin has become so used to the interactions, that it seeks out humans and boats.

The public is asked to avoid the dolphin at all costs. And that even though it may seem friendly, its behavior is unpredictable.

NOAA says dolphins can become increasingly dangerous throughout four stages. The North Padre Island dolphin is in Stage 4, which is considered the most dangerous.

While NOAA and biologists try to determine how they can protect the dolphin, their concerns are with law enforcements plans to increase patrols in the water during Memorial Day weekend.