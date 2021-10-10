Gov. Abbott says Texas has officially started building its own border wall

The governor tweeted that, "Texas is stepping up to do the federal government's job."

TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas has officially started building its own border wall.

On Friday, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted that the first wall panels have gone up in Starr County, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley. Melugin said the wall is the result of "state land, state money."

Abbott quote-tweeted Melugin, saying, "Texas has officially started building its own border wall." The governor went on to say that President Joe Biden "allows open border policies and refuses to enforce laws passed by Congress to secure the border and enforce immigration laws" and "Texas is stepping up to do the federal government's job."

— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 17, 2021

Also on Friday, Abbott appeared on Fox News' "Varney & Co." to discuss the border wall construction. During the interview, Abbott said that the Texas Legislature "really took a strong stand" to make sure the state would have enough money to build a wall and make sure that the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety are at the border.

"Three billion dollars of Texas taxpayer money has been devoted to this cause of Texas securing the border, and so we have a lot of money available to us to continue to build the wall," Abbott said, adding, "For Texas [this] is going to cost less than it did for the Trump administration for one reason. And that's because in Texas, unlike the Trump administration, we're not having to devote money to acquire the land …The state of Texas owns [land] on the border itself."

Abbott also said, "There are property owners of massive acreage on the border who are fed up with Biden's open border policies, and they are donating their land to Texas for us to be able to use that land for free to build a wall on their property."