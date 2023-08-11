Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration due to Texas wildfires

The declaration states the wildfires pose an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property in multiple counties across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — Gov. Greg. Abbott issued a disaster declaration Friday across parts of Texas due to the wildfires that began on July 24, according to the Texas governor's website.

The declaration states the wildfires pose an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property in multiple counties across Texas, including Bexar County.

Comal County also issued a disaster declaration on Friday in response to their critical fire conditions, according to a press release.

The Comal County release says the excessive heat warnings, advisories, critical fire and red flag warnings have been building for almost one month.

“With the continued heat wave and worsening drought conditions, wildfires are a real danger in Comal County,” said Emergency management Coordinator Jeff Kelley. “We have a burn ban in place and the extreme conditions have to be taken seriously. There is no relief in sight.”