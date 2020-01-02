BAY CITY, Texas — A 7-year-old girl who suffered from medical conditions was found dead in an apartment Friday.

Her mother, 26-year-old Lauren Dean, has been arrested and charged with three separate second degree felony charges of abandoning or endangering a child - imminent danger bodily injury.

Lauren Kay Dean was arrested for three separate charges of endangering/abandoning a child

Bay City PD

The Bay City Police Department said the were called to Dean's apartment in the 2200 block of Bordeaux in Bay City in reference to a welfare check.

During the check, they found the young girl, who was bed-ridden, dead. Dean was in the home along with her two other children -- who are 5 years old and 3 months.

Police did not say if the other children were injured but confirmed they were removed from the home.

This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call Detective Stephen Lunsford or Detective Reyna Perez at 979-245-8500.

