A man is accused of killing a 22-year-old father and injuring three police officers after breaking into a home in Kalamazoo County in Michigan, authorities say.

William Paul Jones, 35, faces 19 charges, according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office.

Christopher Ryan Neal, 22, was found dead inside the home on Dec. 1 after Jones became involved in a standoff with police. Authorities say Jones broke into the home and held Neal's family hostage -- including his pregnant wife, Haley, and their 2-year-old daughter.

Neal died "protecting his wife and daughter from tragic harm," his obituary in the Kalamazoo Gazette says. "He truly saved his family that night without thought or regard for himself."

Neal was born in Kaufman, Texas and graduated from Quinlan Ford High School in Hunt County, according to his obituary.

After he graduated high school, he traveled the world with the U.S. Navy as an aviation electrician. He met his wife while studying with the Navy in Pensacola, Fla.

Neal had recently been hired at Duncan Aviation in Battle Creek, Mich., his obituary says.

The invasion

Police tape surrounds a home in Kalamazoo County in Michigan following a deadly standoff.

Jones broke into Neal's home at about 10 p.m. Dec. 1 as the family was watching TV, authorities say.

What followed was "40 minutes of mayhem for the family," said Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.

Haley Neal was able to grab their daughter and go to another part of the house, where she called 911.

When officers arrived, the suspect was holding the family hostage.

As police moved to get inside the house, the suspect fired a gun several times, hitting three police officers and Neal.

Police said Jones attempted to run away, but he was arrested.

William Jones

Haley Neal and her daughter escaped physical harm.

Officers from the Kent County Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office were all injured by gunfire. They are all expected to survive.

Jones was arraigned Tuesday in Kalamazoo County District Court on charges including murder, home invasion, three counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, seven counts of felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

He was denied bond.

On Nov. 12, less than three weeks before the home invasion, Neal posted on his Facebook that he moved to Kalamazoo, Michigan.

According to his obituary, he had a "mechanical intuition" and loved to fix cars and ski.

A Fundly account has been set up to raise money for the Neal family.

