4 men shot outside northeast Houston gas station

HOUSTON — Houston police were on the scene of a quadruple shooting at a gas station overnight.

The shooting was reported at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Homestead at the ‘Fastmart & Fuel’ Chevron station.

Officers found three men wounded outside the gas station. They were all taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. A fourth victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and is also expected to survive.

Investigators believe the men were hanging out in the parking lot when the gunman came up and shot at them before fleeing on foot.

A detailed description of the shooter and a motive for the crime have not been released.