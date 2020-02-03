HOUSTON — Editor's note: The video attached to this story is from the original report of the shooting in August 2019.

HOUSTON — Houston police have charged at least two suspects in connection to last year's rush-hour shooting that killed two people on I-10 the East Freeway, court records show.

Jonathan Aleman, 29, and Jose Javier Hernandez, 25, are both arrested and charged with capital murder. Their photos attached to this story are from previous arrests.

Binel Gasery, 33, and Bradley James Barker, 25, were shot and killed just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2019. Police said the victims were sitting in traffic in a Nissan Sentra when they were fired upon.

The first officers on the scene found the victims, who were from Louisiana, already dead along with a "large quantity of marijuana," a BB gun and four cell phones, according to court records. Each also had $1,000 in cash in their pockets.

Witnesses told police the killers were in a dark color sedan with tinted windows and an unknown license plate. At least one witness said the shooter who got out of the sedan had a "machine gun" in his hand, opening fire on the Nissan as the victims backed up on the freeway to try and get away. In court documents, police later said the weapon used was possibly an AK-47 or AR-15, according to multiple witness statements.

RELATED: 2 victims in fatal I-10 rush-hour shooting ID'd

RELATED: 'High probability' I-10 rush hour murders are drug-related: HPD chief

Another witnesses also told Houston police it was just before 6 p.m. when two vehicles collided on the freeway - the gunman in one and the victims in the other. The victims' silver Nissan sedan spun around and rolled backward, and the shooter ran behind and started firing into the car's windshield using a long rifle, similar to an AR-15, police said.

Both victims in the Nissan were believed to be shot in the chest and died at the scene.

Jonathan Aleman and Jose Hernandez, Suspect in Aug. 2019 fatal shooting on I-10 East in Houston

HPD

The gunman is accused of continuing to open fire on the Nissan, running on the freeway on foot after the victims, who were still in their car. One witness told authorities the killer didn't stop shooting until the witness got out a gun of his own and opened fire on the killer. The return gunfire caused the shooter to return to his waiting car. Both the gunman and his driver then fled the scene.

Court documents show, in the weeks that followed, investigators were able to use witness statements, surveillance video and data extracted from three of the victims' mobile phones to track down the suspects. Crime Stoppers of Houston also received two tips, one of which described the shooting as a "drug deal gone bad."

Upon his detainment and questioning, Aleman allegedly confessed to being involved in the crime.

"I made global news," he told investigators. "It was on every news station."

Aleman told investigators the shooting was indeed the result of a drug deal gone bad, and when he opened fire in busy traffic he wasn't trying to hurt anybody but the men who were killed.

"I know who I was going for," Aleman allegedly told police.

He also admitted to wearing clothes similar to those made in witness statements. He said the weapon he used, a Glock that "looked like a rifle," was later melted down using a torch.

Aleman said his co-defendant, Hernandez, was earlier robbed of cash by the victims, and he was just taking care of some "dirty work" when he chased them down on I-10.

In court documents, HPD investigators indicated they believe "more than one or two people were involved in the murder" because area surveillance cameras captured multiple vehicles chasing the suspects, including a Porsche sedan, a black Chevrolet Impala and a grey Ford Focus hatchback.

At this time, no further murder charges have been announced, although court documents indicate the person who owns and was driving the shooter's car at the time of the crime was later taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge. His Chevrolet Impala was processed and looked over for evidence after investigators obtained a warrant.

At the time of the crime, Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said there was a "high probability the murders are drug-related." Police thanked those witnesses who stayed at the scene to answer investigators' questions.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter