FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is dead and two people are injured following a shooting early Saturday morning in Fort Worth, police say.

According to authorities, a group of people, including teens were at a house party near the 1805 block of Gould Avenue when the shooting occurred.

Fort Worth ISD officials confirmed there were students from Northside High School at the party, but the victim who died was not a current student.

Police say around 1:30 a.m. an argument broke out and that’s when the shooting happened.

Detectives say a total of three people were shot. One man, Jose Hernandez, got shot in the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other victims, who were shot in the arm and the torso, respectively, were transported to a local hospital, police say. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Fort Worth ISD officials said counselors were available at Northside High campus for students who were at the party.

An undescribed suspect fled the scene after the shooting, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

