Woman arrested after pulling gun, threatening to shoot others over parking spot, police say

Police said the woman pointed a handgun at the victim and threatened to shoot them over a parking spot.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was arrested Tuesday night for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say she pointed a gun at another person and threatened to shoot them over a parking spot.

Officers responded to a disturbance in a parking lot of a business on Nov. 24 on the corner of Leopard St. and Violet Rd.

Police said the woman, identified as Rossie Dennis, 60, pointed a handgun at the victim and threatened to pull the trigger over a parking spot that Dennis wanted. Officers were able to issue a warrant for Dennis after identifying her in a video from the victim that showed the crime.

Dennis was transported to the City Detention Center for processing with a bond set at $50,000.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SUSPECT ARRESTED On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, officers arrested 60-year-old Rossie Dennis at a... Posted by Corpus Christi Police Department on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

