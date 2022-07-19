Texas wildfire updates: Crews battling large fire north of Huntsville

An estimated 1,800 acres are burning as the Nelson Creek Fire remains only 35% contained, officials say.

WALKER COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters continue Tuesday to battle a large fire in Walker County.

What started Monday afternoon as 100 acres burning, is now being called the Nelson Creek Fire.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, the fire grew to more than 1,000 acres as it continued moving north toward the Trinity River.

TAMFS said Tuesday morning they've made good progress containing the fire to slow progression. Officials said helicopters are assisting with water drops to suppress the flames.

So far, there have been no words of evacuations in that area.

There are several other fires happening across Texas, including the Chalk Mountain Fire southwest of Fort Worth that tripled in size overnight, growing from around 1,200 acres to 4,000 acres.

The Chalk Mountain Fire was 10% contained and "remained very active overnight," according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Also on Monday, fire crews worked to contain a 90-acre fire in Central Texas. Fourteen emergency service agencies worked together to put the fire out.

No homes or businesses were affected, and no injuries were reported.