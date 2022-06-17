Texas WIC program providing more infant formula options for families affected by shortage

Parents who cannot find the brands or sizes listed on the website at the store are encouraged to contact the Port Arthur Health Department, WIC Division.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Texas Women, Infants, Children Program is temporarily adding more infant formula options due to the impact of the Abbott formula plant recall on families.

They've added a list of alternative brands to Similac Advance, Similac Total Comfort, Similac Sensitive, and Similac for Spit-Up, according to a news release from the City of Port Arthur.

See the full list on texashhs.org/wicfoodupdates or TexasWIC.org.

For Alimentum, Similac PM 60/40, Elecare, and Elecare Jr., clients will need to contact their health care provider to ask for a new prescription because they are highly specialized formulas that are prescribed for specific reasons, according to the release.

Parents who cannot find the brands or sizes listed on the website at the store are encouraged to contact the Port Arthur Health Department's WIC Division at (409) 983-8845 or visit in person at 449 Austin Avenue.

If a WIC client has powdered formula affected by this recall, officials are asking them to return it to the store or contact Abbott Labs at 1-800-986-8540 for replacement.

The WIC program has notified authorized grocers that WIC customers should be treated like all other customers related to this recall. If WIC clients are unable to exchange recalled formula or find an alternative at the store, they can contact their WIC office for assistance, according to the release.

Safety Information

If someone has purchased powdered baby or toddler formula with the brand names Similac, Alimentum or EleCare, the first thing they should do is check to see if their formula was affected at https://www.similacrecall.com/us/en/product-lookup.html. Look at the bottom of the can or container and find the lot number and enter it into the website. If recalled, do not use it, and follow the manufacturer’s instructions to get a replacement. Abbott can be contacted at 1-800-986-8540.

Parents can contact their baby’s health care provider if their baby recently drank one of the recalled products and are experiencing fever, not eating well, excessive crying, low energy, or other symptoms.

If formula was not included in the recall, families can still use it.

Because babies need a specific balance of nutrients, you should NOT water down infant formula or make homemade formula. If you cannot find any available formula, talk to your pediatrician about other alternatives. Read more from a trusted pediatrician.

About Texas WIC

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), which is administered by Texas HHSC, is a nutrition program for pregnant women, breastfeeding women and families with children younger than 5. Texas WIC helps improve the diets of infants and children as well as pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women by providing monthly healthy food packages, nutrition counseling, education and breastfeeding support. For more information, visit the Texas WIC website.