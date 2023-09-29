Jasper County volunteer firefighters rescue stuck steer from mudhole

Once an excavator lifted the steer out he was placed back on his feet in the pasture.

BEECH GROVE, Texas — Volunteer firefighters in Beech Grove proved Thursday they can handle more than a fire after spending a good part of the afternoon rescuing a cow from a mudhole.

Just after noon on Thursday the Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department was asked if they could help get a cow out of the mud according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Three Beech Grove volunteer firefighters, David Lee Jordan, Josey Wayne Parker, and Keith Stephens responded to the mudhole to help the stuck steer.

They got help from Mark Powell and Tommy Harley, of Skeeter’s Dozer and Trackhoe Service, who brought along an excavator to help with the extrication according to the post.

Firefighters were told that the steer was a "rescue calf" that was bottle raised according to the post.

Before the steer first stood on his own as a calf he had to be lifted and supported in a hand-made harness the post said.

On Thursday he kind of got to wear a harness again to get him back on his feet.

The firefighters jumped into the mudhole and managed to get a couple straps under and around the steer so that they could connect him to the bucket of the excavator and pull him out of the mud.

Once the excavator lifted the steer out he was placed back on his feet in the pasture.

By Thursday night the steer was doing fine according to the post.

Steer extrication was definitely a first for the firefighters the post noted.

