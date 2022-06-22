'The kids are phenomenal' | Texas teens helping victims of Tropical Storm Harvey rebuild homes

"You can see the want and drive in their eyes and faces," Bounce Crew Leader John Gonzales said.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Damage, destruction and devastation are things Tropical Strom Harvey brought to Southeast Texas years ago, causing many to lose their homes and businesses.

Almost five years later, some are still rebuilding and recovering. Student volunteers from across the state are in the Southeast Texas region this week working to help families get back on their feet.

Victim's of Harvey are getting help thanks to a group called "Bounce." Bounce Student Disaster Recovery has 150 teens at different projects in Southeast Texas.

The Texas teens have heart and want to spread the love by giving back to those who need it.

“Like whenever you see all the progress, it's really nice,” Josh Breglund, volunteer, said.

The teens get a lot done in their short time, Bounce Crew Leader John Gonzales said.

“The kids kind of dictate how much we do out here, since it's really hot out here,” Gonzales said. “We go at their pace, and try to get here early, and knock a lot of things out of the way while it's cooler in the morning.”

Gonzales loves being able to see the progress the teens make.

“Coach them along, and it's really, really fun,” Gonzales said. “The kids are phenomenal. They are super passionate, extra motivated, super fun to work with. You can see the want and drive in their eyes and faces. It's fun.”

Some students from Kingwood are helping rebuild Theresa Eddy's home in Port Arthur. Eddy has lived in Port Arthur for 20 years, and her home flooded in Harvey and again during Imelda.

Tristan Swanson is one of the volunteers. The experience for him is amazing even though he is working on his birthday.

“The owners are really nice,” Swanson said. “Some of them have been going through some hardships, but we have been praying for them, trying to keep their spirits up. Completing this would really mean the world to them, so we are just trying to get it done and help them out more.”

Volunteers such as Hannah Albritton said it's a rewarding experience

“It's surreal, to be here and see everyone teaming up to help these people that need the help they need,” Albritton said. “I am honored to be serving Jesus this way, and it's been a blast.”

The teens will work until the camp ends Friday. They hope their hard work will have a big impact on the families they are helping.