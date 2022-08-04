Texas Southern University student killed in accidental shooting in campus housing, school confirms

The victim's roommate was showing a gun to him and a friend, according to police. The gun was believed to be unloaded, but it went off at some point.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man was pronounced dead after an accidental shooting in campus housing at Texas Southern University, authorities said. The victim hasn't been identified, but the university confirmed that he was a student.

The shooting took place around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Rosewood Street.

The man's roommate was showing a gun to him and a friend, police said. The gun was believed to be unloaded, but it went off at some point, hitting the victim somewhere in his side.

HPD Lt. R. Wilkens said many people stepped in trying to help.

"[The man's friends] immediately tried to help him, rendered first aid as best as they could," he said. "They went downstairs fast, got him into a car, called 911. Other people tried to help."

SAD story near TSU: @houstonpolice say a young man was accidentally shot and killed at a Rosewood St. apartment complex. On-air now with more on @KHOU pic.twitter.com/zHY50NGWNz — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) April 8, 2022

The friends were stopped by TSU police officers as they tried to leave the apartment complex with the victim. They said they were taking him to the hospital.

Houston police and paramedics arrived and took him instead. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are investigating the shooting, and they say everyone involved has been cooperating.

"Really, it's a horrible tragedy, so prayers for anybody involved," said Lt. Wilkens.

According to Houston police, the case will be reviewed by a grand jury.

A representative for Texas Southern University sent a statement saying the victim was a student. His name hasn't been released, but KHOU 11 confirmed that he was a senior.

In the statement, the representative said the shooting was "isolated and accidental." The university also plans to launch a campaign to promote gun safety.

Read the full statement below:

The Texas Southern University family is saddened by an accidental shooting in campus housing overnight. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim whose life was lost. The safety and security of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority. This was an isolated and accidental incident.

All Tiger lives are precious. We are launching a campaign to educate our students and the community about gun safety and awareness. Counselors are available to help students who have been affected by the incident and those who need additional support. Students may contact the University Counseling Center at 713-313-7804. Faculty and Staff members can receive support through the University’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP) by contacting Human Resources at 713-313-7521.

Please keep the student’s family and the entire TSU community in your thoughts and prayers. We are strong and we will get through this together.